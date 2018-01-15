PM Confirms His Good Health Condition

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen reaffirmed here this morning his good health condition to the public.

Addressing to the inauguration ceremony of “The Centre Techo Santepheap”, a building of the National Cancer Centre and New Maternity at Calmette Hospital, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said his health is good enough to allow him to continue his leadership for at least 10 more years.

The premier thanked some foreign historians and social analysts for their concerns over his health, saying that his health is ok. He even asked them to play golf or chess with him to know clearly about his health condition.

