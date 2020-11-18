PM Confirmed Negative for COVID-19 on Fourth Test

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia has announced to resume his new normal life tomorrow, after his fourth test for COVID-19 is negative.

“Dear beloved compatriots! The results of the fourth test, which is the last one, are very good for me, my wife and those around us. The results show that we are COVID-19 negative. Therefore, starting from tomorrow, Nov. 19, 2020, I will go out for work or exercise as before Nov. 4,” he said on his official Facebook page this morning.

Despite the negative result, Samdech Techo Hun Sen kept calling for high attention to the pandemic so as to prevent the community outbreak. “I still don’t allow my children and grandchildren to come to my house for a while to make sure that I’m not infected and transmitted the virus to my children and grandchildren. This is the love that a father and a grandfather have for them, i.e. their safety,” he added.

The Premier also took the opportunity to profoundly thank all stakeholders for their participation and cooperation to end the Nov. 3 Incident (visit to Cambodia by infected Hungarian foreign minister).

