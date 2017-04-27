PM Clarifies Government’s Stance over Cambodia-U.S. Repatriation Agreement

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has made a clarification on the royal government’s stance over the Cambodia-U.S. repatriation agreement, under which convicted Cambodians who are permanent residents in the U.S. are deported to their home country.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony of Human Resources University held here this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined that the Royal Government of Cambodia has no intention to write off this agreement, but to amend it for humanitarian and human rights principles.

“There is no annulation [of this agreement], but some amendments [to it]. We want the amendment in order to respond to the virtue, humanitarian and human rights principles. This agreement is a tragedy [for deported Cambodian-Americans]. This is a separation [from family] for life. They were repatriated here, but their wives and children are in the U.S. We just want this, we hope that the U.S government will understand this human rights principle,” he explained.

If they serve their jail term in the U.S., their families can visit them, and when they are free, they can live with their families, he added.

Cambodia and the U.S reached the repatriation deal in 2002.

According to the Returnee Integration Support Centre (RISC), an NGO that provides integration services to deported Cambodian-Americans, since 2002 some 530 Cambodians who were living legally in the U.S. have been deported after they were convicted.

