PM Celebrates the International Labour Day with Workers at PPSEZ

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen celebrated here this morning the 132nd anniversary of the International Labour Day with more than 5,000 workers and employees at Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone organised by Minebea (Cambodia).

The Premier was warmly welcomed on his arrival to the ceremony by the workers and employees and took selfies with them.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen had a solidarity lunch and enjoyed Khmer popular dances with them.

Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Horinouchi Hidehisa was also present at the event.

The employment rate in Cambodia is 99.3 percent or nearly 10 million jobs. Over 12,000 enterprises have been officially registered at the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training. Besides, there are nearly 600,000 informal enterprises with more than 2.4 million jobs. Some 1.2 million workers have been dispatched abroad, and over 50,000 are public officers.

Since late 2017, Samdech Techo Hun Sen visited almost 500,000 workers and employees, and pledged to continue to meet all of them in order to boost the implementation of the country’s Industrial Development Policy and new social protection policies.

Related posts