PM: Cambodian People Need to Live Peacefully in a Clean and Green Environment

Source: AKP

“Cambodian people and the world’s population need to live peacefully in a clean and green environment,” underlined Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen at the celebration of the National Clean City Day 2017 held here this morning under the theme “Clean City Provides Warmth to People and Tourists”.

Cleanness and greenness is a trend of the current era and future of human being, said the Cambodian premier, calling for a joint effort to make Cambodia become clean, green, and the most attractive tourist destination in the region and the world.

The National Clean City Day 2017, the fifth of its kind, was celebrated in conjunction with the Second Presentation of Samdech Techo Prime Minister Eco-Business Awards for Tourism and the First Presentation of Best Hospitality Awards for Public Service of City/Khan Candidates in the Clean City Contest Movement.

These events have really contributed to inspiring all compatriots, in particular the youths, to continue promoting and paying higher attention to encouraging the green development, and providing the best hospitality, which contributes to the development of tourism sector and the nation, added Samdech Techo Hun Sen, also Honorary President of the National Committee for Clean City Assessment.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Prime Minister appealed to the capital and provinces to do their best to promote a waste treatment and collection mechanism, including plastic bag waste, sanitation, and social order in a specific and efficient manner by setting 2018 as the year of the second presentation of clean city awards and the announcement of the First ASEAN Clean Tourist City Contest’s results.

