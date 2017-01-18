PM: Cambodia Is Orienting Towards Industrial Development

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen told foreign investors in Switzerland that Cambodia is orienting herself towards industrial development for the national progress and sustainable economic growth, according to the National Television of Kampuchea (TVK)’s special report.

Speaking to more than 100 leading Swiss, American, EU and Asian investors at the business meeting hosted by the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce and Swiss-Asian Chamber of Commerce in Davos-Kloster, Switzerland this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Cambodia still has potential room for progress and opportunities for diversification in many different sectors.

In order to realise the economic diversification, the Royal Government of Cambodia has launched the Industrial Development Policy 2015-2025, and foreign direct investment is an important part of this prioritized policy, he added.

In the context of regional architectural changes, especially the establishment of the ASEAN Economic Community and the preparation for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, Cambodia is transforming herself to be a potential candidate for industrial development that links to the so-called world factory in Asia by promoting the physical, digital and institutional connectivity along with the creation of a sustainable regional market, underlined the Cambodian premier.

