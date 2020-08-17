PM: Cambodia Not to Abandon Peacekeeping Duty

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to take part in the peacekeeping operations under the UN umbrella.

“Even though Cambodia is a poor country and is facing COVID-19, and the hosting countries for Cambodian blue helmet troops have been hit by the pandemic, Cambodia and its troops do not give up their peacekeeping duty in different countries under the UN umbrella,” said the Cambodian Premier in a Facebook post on Aug. 17.

“We voluntarily and accountably participate [in the UN peacekeeping missions] as a member of the UN,” he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also announced his decision not to ask the UN to delay the exchange of its blue helmet troops after receiving the precise return and replacement schedule from the UN.

“The specific schedule allows us to easily arrange the quarantine to prevent the import of COVID-19 in Cambodia, i.e. from Mali in September 2020, South Sudan in October 2020, Central African Republic in November 2020, and Lebanon in January 2021,” he added.

He therefore called on the Cambodian peacekeepers in the four above-mentioned countries and those who are going to replace their counterparts to be ready for their return and departure, respectively.

Yesterday, at the inauguration ceremony of international-standard Garden City Water Park in Sangkat Prek Tasek, Khan Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh, Samdech Techo Hun Sen appealed to the UN Secretary-General to postpone the replacement of Cambodian troops to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

According to the Prime Minister, some 400 Cambodian blue helmet troops will be deployed to replace their counterparts being on missions in the four countries.

Among 80 Cambodian peacekeeping forces returning recently from Mali, nine have been tested positive, he said.

As of this morning, Cambodia has recorded 273 confirmed cases, including 174 Cambodians, 40 French, 17 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 5 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani. All of them are imported cases.

Among the confirmed cases, 238 or 87.18 percent have been successfully recovered.

Related posts