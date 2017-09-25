PM: Cambodia Needs More Electricity for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development

Source: AKP

Electricity remains a necessary drive for the sustainable economic growth and development of Cambodia, according to Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

Addressing to the closing ceremony of the water gate of Lower Sesan II hydropower dam in Stung Treng province this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said hydropower dam is a major energy source to support the country’s development.

In response to some controversial reports on environmental impacts caused by this construction project, the Cambodian premier said every development project has negative impacts – just big or small – but the Lower Sesan II hydropower dam project’s impacts are found to be smaller than its economic benefit.

“This is the biggest energy project in Cambodia,” he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the energy generated from this project will ensure the sustainability of economic growth and the progress of other sectors including handicraft and industry, services and tourism, etc.

“Before, Phnom Penh capital needed only 30 megawatts per year, but now the demand increased to more than 2,000 megawatts,” he stressed.

The construction of this hydropower dam started in early 2014 at an estimated cost of more than US$800 million. It is operated by eight turbines that would generate a total of 400 megawatts.

Lower Sesan II hydropower dam is a joint venture between China’s Hydrolancang International Energy (51 percent share), Cambodia’s Royal Group (39 percent), and Vietnam’s EVN (10 percent) under the BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) contract.

According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Cambodia is expected to produce up to 2,123 megawatts in the near future. Most of the energy sources are hydropower dams invested by Chinese investors, including the Stung Tatai hydropower dam (246 megawatts), Kamchay hydropower dam (194.1 megawatts), Kirirom III hydropower dam (18 megawatts), Stung Atai hydropower dam (120 megawatts), Russey Chrum Krom hydropower dam (338 megawatts) and Lower Sesan II hydropower dam.

