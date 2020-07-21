PM: Cambodia to Achieve Set Target of 1 Million Tonnes of Milled Rice Export Soon

Source: AKP

Head of the Royal Government of Cambodia, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, said the country’s target of exporting at least 1 million tonnes of milled rice may be achieved next year or in 2022.

While paying a visit to Prey Kabas district of Takeo province to learn about the country’s agricultural progress this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said even though the target cannot be reached this year, the recent rice export momentum has shown Cambodia’s potential.

“We have so far exported around 400.000 tonnes of milled rice, therefore we can forecast to achieve our target in 2021 or 2022,” he underlined.

In the first semester of 2020, a total of 397,660 tonnes of Cambodia’s milled rice have been exported to foreign markets, up about 41 percent compared to the same period last year.

In June 2020 alone, about 41,563 tonnes of milled rice were exported – an increase by 10,197 tonnes or 32.5 percent year-on-year.

Cambodia’s milled rice was shipped to 56 countries around the world, including China, 24 countries in the European Union, and six countries in ASEAN, and 66 companies engaged in the exports.

The rice exports saw an increase in all destinations compared to 2019; that is, up 45.19 percent to the EU, 25.20 percent to China, 47.69 percent to ASEAN nations, and 79.26 percent to other foreign markets.

Related posts