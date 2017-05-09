PM Calls for UN’s High Attention to Cambodian Blue Helmets Missing in Central Africa

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed his regret and worry over the loss of a Cambodian blue helmet and the disappearance of three others during their UN peacekeeping mission in Central Africa.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Thbong Khmum Provincial Hall building this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said a group of rebels attacked on Cambodian and Moroccan forces on May 8, at night, killing a Cambodian soldier, injuring five Moroccan soldiers while four others, of them three Cambodians, went missing.

A searching operation for the missing soldiers was conducted on the same day, said the Cambodian premier, adding that they would escape the attack or be kidnapped. He therefore called for high attention from the UN to ensure the lives of the missing blue helmets.

Since 2006, Cambodia has sent a total of 4,459 troops for the UN peacekeeping operations in Sudan, South Sudan, Central African Republic, Chad, Syria, Lebanon, Mali, and Cyprus.

