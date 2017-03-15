PM Calls on People to Report Damaged Roads

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has called on the Cambodian people to report damaged roads that have not been renovated yet, so that the Ministry of Public Works and Transport can take action.

“People can take part in giving information, i.e. when seeing any damaged roads that have not been repaired yet, please take a photo and inbox the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, so that the ministry’s working group examines and repairs it immediately,” said Samdech Techo Hun Sen on his Facebook page this morning.

Road repair and maintenance have been done unceasingly for both old and new roads in order to facilitate people’s travelling, said the premier, pointing out that up to now, 49 streets in Phnom Penh capital have been repaired.

Taking the opportunity, Samdech Techo Hun Sen asked for understanding from all people about traffic congestion at the renovation sites, as well as detour, and requested the municipal and local police and gendarmerie to help facilitate traffic during rush hour.

