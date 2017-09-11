PM Calls More Participatory and Comprehensive Efforts to Push Literacy in Cambodia

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister in his International Literacy Day 2017 message has called for more participatory and comprehensive interventions to further promote literacy in the country.

In the message, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen encouraged concerned government officials at all levels, youth volunteers, religious groups, development partners, and private sector to join hands in supporting literacy among Cambodians.

Non-formal education for the illiterate, bridging and remedial sessions for starters and slow learners as well as discouragement of dropouts for all, including those with disability and in far-flung areas need collective efforts to be vigorous, he highlighted.

For teachers and education staff, Samdech Techo Prime Minister encouraged them to sharpen their willingness and ethical standard to achieve both quality and quantity of education services across Cambodia.

He also called for contribution of the media sector to ensure broad coverage of education-related information that enables ‘literacy connected with communities’.

Samdech Techo stressed that, literacy leads to right thinking and decision making, to more economic growth, development and solidarity.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation declared September 8 as International Literacy Day since 1965.

