Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has appealed to all media institutions to conduct a year-round campaign on microfinance institutions (MFIs) in order to avoid the public’s misunderstanding that MFIs belong to the state.

The Cambodian premier made the appeal while presiding over a graduation ceremony of Phnom Penh International University (PPIU) held here this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said all TV and radio stations, newspapers… and online publication have to publish a message “All MFIs belong to the private sector, not to the state.”

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also said from tomorrow, he will follow which media institutions publish such message.

Currently, Cambodia has some 800 print media organisations, 70 online publications, 22 TV stations, 330 radio stations, and 38 journalist associations.

