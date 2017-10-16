PM Calls for Joint Responsibility in Disaster Risk Management

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has called for joint responsibility to better get prepared and respond to disasters and climate change.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister sent out his message in a letter to mark the recent International Day for Disaster Reduction organised here in Phnom Penh by concerned government institutions and development partners.

Royal Government of Cambodia, he added, pays primary attention to the disaster risk management work in alignment with regional and international efforts.

Since 1989, the International Day for Disaster Reduction has been celebrated every year on Oct. 13 with a different theme, and the observance stands as united commitment within ASEAN.

Themed “Safe and Resilient Communities for Resilient ASEAN”, this year’s celebration intends to not only refresh the awareness of the public especially women and children on the matter, but also promote their responsibilities in building resilient communities.

It also encourages active role of relevant authorities at all levels as well as ASEAN as regional coordination body in the work of disaster risk reduction.

