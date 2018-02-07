PM Calls for Investigation into Garment Workers’ Fainting Cases

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has appealed to all relevant parties to conduct an investigation into the workers’ fainting cases.

Addressing to a get-together with over 15,000 workers and employees from seven factories and enteprises in Kob Srov area, Khan Pursenchey, Phnom Penh this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said health experts should find out the cause(s) of the fainting cases.

According to the National Social Security Fund of the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, more than 1,600 workers fainted in 22 factories last year, up over 400 from 2016.

The ministry shared on its Facebook’s post that 1,603 workers, of them 1,599 are women, from 22 factories fainted in 2017.

To prevent this issue, the ministry called on all factories to regularly inspect and maintain ventilation systems, ensure the management of chemical smells, install thermostats, prepare emergency facilities and steam system.

Besides, the ministry also advised all workers to take good care of their health by eating enough nutritious food, and taking adequate rest, etc.

Related posts