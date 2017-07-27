PM Calls for High Vigilance against Flash Floods

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in a Facebook post this morning appealed to people and authorities to keep high vigilant against flash floods.

The premier made the call after rainfall continues almost every day and the water level has increased subsequently in some provinces such as Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear, Kratie, Stung Treng, Banteay Meanchey, Kampong Cham, Kampot and so on.

According to an announcement of the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, Cambodia may suffer the effect of ENSO Neutral Condition, which causes from medium to heavy rainfall, resulting in water rise in Mekong River basin and the whole Kingdom.

Taking the opportunity, Samdech Techo Hun Sen called on people to wear life jackets when they go to river or sea for fish catching and not to allow their children to play at any ponds, rice paddies, under the bridge or at dams.

Competent authorities and armed forces at all levels are advised to watch closely the situation and assist people on time.

