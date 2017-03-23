PM Calls for More Development of Sports Sector

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has recommended the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) to continue developing the sports sector to get well prepared for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) to be hosted by Cambodia in 2023.

Addressing to the closing ceremony of the annual meeting on Education, Youth and Sports held here yesterday afternoon, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the promotion of sports sector is not only to enhance people’s well-being, but also to strengthen the effectiveness of sports affair towards the successful hosting of the SEA Games 2023.

This regional competition is scheduled to take place in Phnom Penh capital city and in some provinces including Kampot, Kep, Takeo, Siem Reap, Battambang and Kampong Cham from Dec. 1 to 15, 2023. The two-week-long event is expected to attract about 10,000 delegates, of them 7,000 are athletes.

The draft master plan toward hosting the 32nd SEA Games was approved by the Cambodian cabinet meeting in April last year.

The Kingdom is committed to win at least 30 percent or one third of the total gold medals of 300 at this regional sports event.

Related posts