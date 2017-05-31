PM Calls for More Favorable Conditions for Children

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has called on all concerned parties to provide favorable conditions for children to take part in social activities with quality and effectiveness at the national, sub-national, regional and international levels.

In his message to his compatriots on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the International Children’s Day (June 1), the 16th anniversary of the World Day against Child Labour (June 12) and the Cambodian Children’s Day 2017, Samdech Techo Hun Sen spoke highly of better child rights situation in Cambodia such as the reduction of child mortality rate, the increase in schooling rate, rescue of children from the worst forms of labour, and so on.

The premier also reaffirmed the royal government’s efforts to ensure that all children have access to support so that they can live and develop potentially to become Cambodian citizens with social responsibility, which is necessary for Cambodia to achieve the national strategic development goals.

The Royal Government of Cambodia has so far ratified numerous conventions and protocols, and adopted many laws, policies and action plans in order to enhance the respect of child rights.

Related posts