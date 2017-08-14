PM Calls on All Educational Institutions to Strengthen their Quality

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning re-appealed to all educational institutions to pay attention to their quality and to produce good human resources in accordance with the reform programme of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports.

The premier made the appeal while presiding over the graduation ceremony for more than 3,300 graduates of the Royal University of Phnom Penh.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also expressed his full support to all the outstanding students such as He Teang Kimhong, a seven-year-old math genius, he met in July.

As this year’s high school exam is approaching, Samdech Techo Hun Sen called on all students to be ready and do their best in the exam.

Cambodia is going to hold the high school exam on Aug. 21, 2017 in 176 centres across the country with the participation of 103,112 students.

According to a report released at the annual meeting on Education, Youth and Sports held on Mar. 21-23, 2017 at the Institute of Technology of Cambodia, Phnom Penh, the Kingdom has now 4,407 kindergartens, 7,561 primary schools, 1,300 lower secondary schools, and 608 high schools.

Besides, there are in total 121 higher education institutions, of which 48 are run by the state, in 20 provinces and capital city. 73 higher education institutions (13 state-owned and 60 private institutions) are under the management of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, while 16 others are under different ministries’ and institutions’ administration.

