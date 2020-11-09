PM Calls on Compatriots Not to Panic over Current COVID-19 Situation

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has appealed to his compatriots not to get panic, claiming that the Royal Government is fully capable of controlling the situation.

The call was made in a voice message this evening, after four of the over 900 people believed to come in contact with the Nov. 3 event (visit to Cambodia by infected Hungarian foreign minister) have been tested positive for COVID-19.

“Even though it is serious, the current situation is under control,” he underlined, thanking his compatriots, especially vendors at markets, who continue their normal life, especially concerning the commodity prices, both in Phnom Penh and in province.

The Premier also called on people to stay on high alert against COVID-19 by following the preventive health measures of the Ministry of Health.

Additionally, he insisted on strict quarantine. In case they (quarantined people) cannot properly apply their self-quarantine at their respective homes, Samdech Techo Hun Sen recommended to invite them to the quarantine centres arranged by the Ministry of Health, with strict guards from competent authorities.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister urged to end the Nov. 3 event in the next three weeks and to do so, strict quarantine is needed if not Cambodia will face a disaster of uncontrolled COVID-19 situation.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports announced to close down public and private educational institutions in Phnom Penh capital and Kandal provincial town for two weeks, to postpone all kinds of group sports activities and ban the entry in the Olympic National Stadium, starting from Nov. 8 while all KTVs, entertainment clubs, cinemas, and museums throughout the country were also ordered to shut down from Nov. 8 until further notice.

As of this evening, the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom rose to 300, of them, 288 have been successfully recovered.

Related posts