PM Calls for Attention of Weather Conditions during Water Festival

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has appealed to all his compatriots to be careful with weather conditions during the coming Water Festival.

The premier made the appeal this morning while presiding over a get-together with more than 15,000 factory workers and employees at Kambol area in Khan Pursenchey, Phnom Penh.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, (periodic) rainfall might continue till the second week of November, said Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

The annual Water Festival will be celebrated this year on Nov. 2-4 with many entertainment programmes. Boat racing, a main part of the festival, will take place on Chaktomuk River in front of the Royal Palace as usual with the participation of some 265 boats with more than 14,000 rowers from across the country. 13 decorative lighted boats representing different public institutions will be displayed at night during the three-day festival.

Last year, 257 boats and 17,706 rowers competed in the race, and Saray Techo Sen Chey from Kandal province was the fastest boat whereas Kang Pisey Moha Sen Techas from Kampong Speu province was recognised by its beauty. This event attracted at least 600,000 visitors a day.

