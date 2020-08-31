PM Calls for Attention to Health as Kan Ben Festival is Approaching

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has called on his compatriots to take good care of their health as the Kan Ben, a religious festival, is nearing.

“Only three days left for the Kan Ben Festival […]. Please take care of your health, particularly from COVID-19 pandemic, and strictly follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health by continuing to wear facemasks, often cleaning your hands with soap or disinfectants,” said the Premier in a Facebook post this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen quoted a report of the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicating that today 265,888 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, the tally rose to 24,854,140, of them 838,924 have lost their lives.

For Cambodia, he added, with a new positive case reported this morning, the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom increased to 274, 266 of them have successfully recovered.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also wished his compatriots joys and safety during the upcoming Kan Ben Festival and reminded them of traffic law respect.

The two-week-long Kan Ben Festival, part of “Pchum Ben” Festival or the Festival for the Dead, will begin this week, on Sept. 3 in the pagodas throughout the country.

As usual, Cambodian people go to pagodas to offer foodstuff to the monks. They believe that the monks will then convey the offering to their late ancestors.

