PM Calls for Attention to Flash Flood

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen called on all competent authorities to be ready for flood emergency response.

Addressing at a graduation ceremony for nearly 3,000 graduates of Chenla University held here this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Phnom Penh capital, Kandal and Kampong Speu provinces have to be the most careful with possible flood from Prek Thnot stream.

If so, the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology and Phnom Penh Municipality need to take immediate action to prevent flooding in the capital’s western part, which is an industrial zone, he underlined.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology’s announcement, from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, 2017, there will be heavy rain, causing flash flood in most parts of the country, including Phnom Penh capital, and Kampong Speu, Kandal, Takeo, Prey Veng, Svay Rieng, Kampong Chhnang, Pursat, Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Siem Reap, Kampong Thom, Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, Kampong Cham, Thbong Khmum and Kratie provinces.

The coastal areas would face with rainfall along with high wave from Sept. 28 to 30, said the ministry, asking fishermen to increase their vigilance to avoid any possible accidents.

