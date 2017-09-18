PM Calls for Attention​ to Traffic Accidents

Source: AKP

As Cambodian people began to leave for their home villages to celebrate the Pchum Ben Festival, or Festival for the Dead, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen appealed to them to pay attention to road accidents.

Through a Facebook message, Samdech Techo Hun Sen urged for respect of traffic law and mutual understanding among drivers. “Please travel to your homeland safely and follow the traffic rules with high tolerance. Because now more and more people travel to province, please don’t drive over speed limits or overtake on narrow roads, and slowdown in towns where there are a lot of people,” he said.

The premier also reiterated the importance of peace, underlining that thanks to peace, we have the opportunity to celebrate different religious festivals.

Cambodia is going to celebrate this week, from Sept. 19 to 21 the Pchum Ben Festival, which is the second biggest festival for the Cambodian people in the entire country after the “Chaul Chhnam Thmei” (Khmer New Year).

In fact, the whole festival lasts 15 days. During the first 14 days, called Kan Ben, people or villagers take turns to offer food to monks in nearby pagodas in hope that the offerings will reach the souls of their ancestors by virtue of the Buddhist monk sermons. But the most important is the last day of the Pchum Ben on which all Cambodian Buddhist followers, the rich as well as the poor, manage to prepare food and other offerings for their visits to pagodas.

