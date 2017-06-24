PM Builds Two Buildings for Islamic Teaching and Steering Committee

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, attended yesterday a Ramadan Iftar Dinner of Cambodian Muslim in K.M9 mosque located in Sangkat Chraing Chamres, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

Addressing on the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced to provide two four-floor buildings – one of 24 classrooms for Islamic teaching and the other one for the steering committee of Muslim community of Cambodia – and 50 million Riel (about US$12,500) for the mosque’s development.

The Cambodian premier said Islamic steering committee plays the same role as Buddhist monks, therefore they should have a suitable place to work.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also authorised Muslim students or scholars to design the buildings and he will take charge of the construction costs.

On June 15, Prime Minister Hun Sen and his spouse also presided a Ramadan Iftar Dinner of Cambodian Muslim at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre, Phnom Penh.

This is the 4th year that the Royal Government of Cambodia organised Ramadan Iftar Dinner for the Muslim community in the country since 2014.

