PM Asks Ministry of Interior to Investigate a Group of NGOs

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has urged the Ministry of Interior to conduct investigation into the legality of “Situation Room for Election”, a coalition of watchdogs and other civil society groups for the election in Cambodia.

The Ministry of Interior has to check the legality of ‘Situation Room for Election’ based on the Law on Associations and Non-Governmental Organisations (LANGO), said Samdech Techo Hun Sen, also President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), at the commemoration of the 66th CPP Founding Anniversary held here this morning.

The Cambodian premier’s reaction was made after the ‘Situation Room for Election’ released recently a statement that there are some restrictions on the political freedom and limits to fairness even recognising some improvement on the election management in the fourth-mandate Commune/Sangkat Council Election on June 4, 2017.

