PM Appreciates National Social Protection Policy Framework 2016-2025

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen expressed his support and high appreciation to the National Social Protection Policy Framework 2016-2025.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the policy framework held here this morning at the Peace Palace, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said it is a long-term roadmap for reform and development of social protection system in Cambodia through the introduction of strategic plan aiming to ensure income, security, minimise economic and financial vulnerabilities of the people and improve welfare, equity, solidarity, and harmony in the national society.

According to the premier, the National Social Protection Policy Framework 2016-2025 will further contribute to the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC)’s long-term vision in transforming the status of the country from the current low to upper middle income country in 2030 and high income country in 2050.

“It is certain that in the process of moving up the status, the development of social protection system is an indispensable factor to ensure ‘equitable and inclusive economic growth’,” he underlined.

RGC has come up with long-term vision for the country’s social protection system development focusing on “building an inclusive and effective social protection system and financial sustainability as a tool for reducing and preventing poverty, vulnerability and contributing to the development and protection of broader human resources as well as contributing to long-term sustainability of economic growth in the future”, he said.

So far, he added, RGC has paid attention to promote policy implementation and introduced many social sectors through which the people of Cambodia, especially the poor, have access to protection of various forms.

“Cambodia has established many orphanages, centres for persons who are admitted to hospitals for health treatments or giving birth, and provided free education from the primary level to higher education etc., pointed out Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Moreover, he said, RGC has also created the National Social Security Fund for civil servants (NSSFC), National Social Security Fund (NSSF), National Funds for Veterans (NFV), and People with Disability Fund (PWDF) to ensure people’s income of relevant targets, such as providing different forms of benefits on pension, health care, employment risk, disability risks and other benefits.

