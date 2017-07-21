PM Appreciates Capacity of Cambodian U23 Team

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, in a Facebook post last night, expressed his congratulations and appreciation for the capacity of Cambodian U23 team in their match with their Chinese counterparts.

The premier also wished them more success and thanked his compatriots, especially the youths, for their support to the sports sector.

Cambodian team drew 0-0 with Chinese team in the AFC U23 Championship Qualification 2018 (Group J), held at the National Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh yesterday.

