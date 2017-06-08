PM Appreciates Cambodia-IMF Good Cooperation

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen spoke highly of the good cooperation between Cambodia and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the premier, during a meeting here yesterday afternoon with visiting Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, IMF Deputy Managing Director, Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined that this positive and fruitful cooperation has provided a lot of inputs for Cambodia’s economic development.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also expressed his gratitude to IMF for writing off Cambodia’s debts by converting those debts into assistance for irrigation system construction for Cambodian agricultural sector.

This is a good act of IMF to boost the economic growth and macroeconomic management of Cambodia, he stressed.

For his part, Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa congratulated Cambodia on her political and macroeconomic stability as well as her economic growth, and reaffirmed IMF’s commitment to continue its cooperation with the Kingdom.

