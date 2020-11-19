PM Announces Nov. 3 Incident’s Quarantine Ending Schedule

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has announced the schedule to end the quarantine period of Nov. 3 Incident, after he was confirmed negative for COVID-19 on his fourth and last test conducted on Nov. 18.

“While waiting for the test results of others (those coming in contact with the Nov. 3 Incident), I can announce that the Nov. 3 Incident’s quarantine period will come to a close as follows: on Nov. 19, 2020 for 1,569 people (5 Hungarians) in Phnom Penh including the 4 infected cases, of them one has already recovered and 3 others have been under treatment at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital; for 67 people in Kandal province; 40 in Pursat province; 23 in Prey Veng province; and 3 in Kampong Thom province,” wrote the Premier in a Facebook post this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen continued that 11 people in Kampong Chhnang province will end their 14-day quarantine on Nov. 21; 18 people in Kep province, 40 in Preah Sihanouk province, and 1 person in Kampong Cham province on Nov. 23; and 20 people in Preah Vihear province, and 10 in Rattanakiri on Nov. 25.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen reminded those being in quarantine period to continue their quarantine properly and strictly if not they will be required to restart their 14-day quarantine.

The preventive operation of the Nov. 3 Incident is very large and complicated because it involved many people in the capital, provinces, districts, Khans, cities, communes and villages, which is hard for tracking them. “But with the right leadership, hard work, solidarity and good cooperation, we can track all concerned people […],” he said.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister took this opportunity to express his gratitude to all stakeholders, especially the medical team, for their hard work and cooperation, and appealed to his compatriots to continue implementing the preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

