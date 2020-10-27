Phnom Penh to Have New Bridges to Address Traffic Congestion and Boost Development

Source: AKP

Head of the Royal Government of Cambodia, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen presided over here this morning the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of two new bridges which will help address the traffic congestion issue and further boost development in the southern part of the capital.

The groundbreaking ceremony was organised at Koh Norea development zone in Sangkat Niroth, Khan Chbar Ampov.

The bridge construction project include a 60-metre-long and 21-metre-wide concrete bridge from National Road No. 1 to Koh Norea, and a 824-metre-long and 24.5-metre-wide cable-stayed bridge linking Koh Norea to Koh Pich satellite city.

The construction of the first bridge will take 12 months to complete at an estimated cost of over US$1.6 million, while the second 35 months with an estimated cost of US$38 million.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the two bridges will be considered “a new achievement on the land of peace” contributing to reducing traffic congestion, especially at Preah Monivong Bridge and promoting development in Southern Phnom Penh.

The Royal Government has recently authorised the Overseas Cambodia Investment Corporation (OCIC) to develop a new satellite city on Koh Norea on an area of more than 100 hectares. The project will be developed the same way as the current Koh Pich satellite city.

Related posts