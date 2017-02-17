Phnom Penh To Form Sister-City Alliance with Bucharest

Source: AKP

Phnom Penh capital of Cambodia will form sister-city alliance with Bucharest city of Romania for cultural and economic benefits.

The alliance formation intention was shared during a meeting here on Feb. 15 between Phnom Penh Municipal Governor H.E. Pa Socheatevong and H.E. Valeriu Arteni, Vietnam-based Chargé d’Affaires of Romania to Cambodia.

According to H.E. Valeriu Arteni, Cambodia and Romania have established their diplomatic relationship since 1962.

He spoke highly of rapid development in Cambodia in all sectors, and Phnom Penh capital has been undergoing remarkable progress in recent years.

H.E. Pa Socheatevong expressed his support for the alliance initiative which will mutually profit the two cities.

The Romanian chargé d’affaires also invited Phnom Penh governor to pay working visit to Bucharest city in the near future.

