My thought and prayer to all venerable,

The Board of Directors of Islam, the leaders of Christianity and other religions in the Kingdom of Cambodia and would like to inform our dear compatriots!

(1) Consider the Size of Location, Large or Small, to Determine the Number of People Attending the Wedding, Plus Health Measures

After reviewing and discussing with His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Aun Porn Moniroth, I would like to introduce to all institutions, local authorities, and the people of Cambodia, we have two critical points.

First, a few days ago, I announced that the wedding would be limited to a maximum of 200 people, excluding the service provider. But after monitoring, such a setting is not appropriate, and we should instead take the standard of compliance with health rules. For example, if there is a space for seven people per table, the owner can invite as many guests as possible. They can ask 500, 700 or like 1,000 people. However, it is necessary to ensure that the social distancing between the tables is arranged. The ceremony location reflects the number of guests that can join depending on the possible distancing required by the health measures because if we set 200 people as a maximum, it is not consistent with the place and may be challenging to implement. Therefore, I would like to offer to my compatriots to decide according to the available space.

Only Guests Who Have Received 2 Jabs Should Be Invited.

That has to do with wedding arrangements, and whether to invite more or fewer people depends on the size of the venue. Also, make sure to check the number of wedding attendees, only those who have received two doses of the vaccine should be invited. Those who have not been vaccinated due to a doctor’s prescription are not a problem, but those who avoid the vaccine should not be encouraged to be invited to the wedding, which could be the transmitter. Therefore, our compatriots can invite not only 200 guests but also hundreds or even thousands of people to the appropriate locations as recommended by the Ministry of Health. For example, the Ministry of Health limits seven people per table. If there are 100 tables in that place, they can accommodate up to 700 people. This number does not include musicians, waiters, and other service providers such as photographers, chefs, etc. This is a further opening for the reopening of the country and the proper preparation of the ceremony when we have vaccinated enough of our population.

Maintain Safety Gaps, Vaccinations and Health Measures at the Venue

But I still call for the maintenance of social distancing on top of vaccination and other health measures to be taken when entering the venue of the wedding ceremonies. The use of alcohol to wash hands and temperature check are still necessary to keep you safe at the wedding, for our newlyweds, and I wish the newlyweds who are getting married would not meet such problem. This is the first point that can solve your worries about inviting guests and the burden of your difficulties. This depends not only on the location; it is also according to your financial ability. For those with limited capability, not to mention 500 guests, 300 guests, even 100 is suitable for them, so the possibility is as determined by each family’s ability and size.

(2) The Religion Ceremonies Also Consider the Size of the Venue to Determine the Number of Participants With Social Distancing of One and a Half Meters

(Second) For religion, we do not limit the number of people involved. I request that the Ministry of Health work with the Ministry of Cults and Religions, setting social distancing as a basis. Emphasizing only the number of people is not correct; if we put 200 people per ceremony, for example, in a small mosque, if we allow 200 people, it affects as it does not have the social distancing gap. The temple of the Buddha and thee church are the same story. Therefore, the standard should be kept for the distance of one and a half meters. If the location can contain more than 200 people, up to 500 people, it does not matter as long as there is space, so let all Buddhists, Muslims, as well as Christians and other religions apply the principles starting from health measures to keep a distance of one meter as the basis of the gathering, and we do not set the limit number of people. Significant places can have many guests, and small areas can have fewer guests. Well, we must execute this issue with responsibility.

Check If the Participants Have Been Vaccinated Recommended

At the same time, screening participants, whether they have been vaccinated or not, should be taken into account because we do not allow those who have not been vaccinated to become transmitters to those who have already been vaccinated. Every Buddhist, every Muslim, as well as every Christian needs to look into this. And also, there must be alcohol gel, masks, and social distancing as necessary.

Karaoke/Disco/Club Are Yet to Open, Wait and See After November 30

This message is for all religions sector to practice throughout the country. What is extraordinary is that now I know that the nephews/nieces and grandchildren are preparing and are booking the singers, the Priests, (inviting) attendees for their weddings. Hopefully, nephews/nieces and grandchildren will be rejoice getting this good information. Also, priests, musicians, singers will also receive this great information for future engagements to return to business. But please wait, I beg, for those in the Karaoke, Disco and club businesses, to wait and see after November 30 (before reopen), because these activity can be exposed to high risk and maybe we also need to find measures to prepare to open it safely at such places.

I return to the issue of marriage with a message not limited to the number of people, but it shall be limited to large or small locations to determine the number of people with the measures issued by the Ministry of Health. For all religions, we do not limit the number of people for the ceremony. Therefore, you can invite more or fewer guests based on the size of the place, plus the health measures to be taken. I hope that all the monks in pagodas, the Muslims in mosques and Christians in churches, and the compatriots who are getting married will receive this information and organize the ceremony accordingly to their respective locations.

I am offering prayer and blessings to all the Venerable, blessings to Muslims and Christians, and our compatriots for peace and prosperity on the occasion of the country’s re-opening for the needs of living in the new path that our nation is taking. Thank you./.

