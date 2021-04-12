To leaders at all levels,

What I evaluated and as some of our leaders knew was that my assessment is accurate. Earlier, especially on March 4, when we just received vaccine, at that time it was my thought that they would prevent (people) from vaccination and, at some point later, they will encourage people to fight for vaccines.

It is so indeed. (After they) inspired people (not) to get vaccines and propagated against the Chinese vaccines as the vaccines that killed people, today, on the contrary, they praise the Chinese vaccines. This is their way of pushing a boat along the current. It is not for the sake of peaceful life of the people. Their ultimate purpose was to encourage people to fight for vaccines at the time that we do not have enough vaccines.

This is a point that I have analysed more than a month before that these corrupted elements would come out through that direction. Now of course, they came through it. Regarding this development, we need to follow strictly our master plan. That they called on for vaccination of the Chinese vaccines was not their real purpose. (Their) main aim was to encourage people to fight for the jabs at the time that we do not have enough vaccines.

As we know, we needed to ensure injection of vaccines for at least 10 million people. That would require 20 million doses (of vaccines). Not to mention the supply of vaccines, the ability to vaccinate per month has been only one million doses of vaccines. Therefore, we would need almost 20 months to inoculate the 20 million doses required. Their moves to push people (to come for vaccines at this time) is not their good intention. Their goal is to push everyone to come for vaccines all at once. That was the worst point this traitorous breed had.

Previously, he (the person in context) himself inspired people about (Chinese) vaccines killing people. Today they praise the Chinese vaccines. That was not their good intentions. Their aim was on the other end and it was to push people to get the jabs while we do not have the required amount yet. I would ask our people to keep calm. The government will prioritize vaccination accordingly. Once the vaccines arrive, we will figure out the groups of people to get first vaccination, and the groups to get them later. We also have classified vaccinations by age groups. People who are 59 years old and below are to get Sinopharm vaccine. People from 18 years old and above get Sinovac, and from 60 years old and above get AstraZeneca. This is our plan. People need not have to rush for vaccination.

(Let me stress that this) was not – and I may put it in strong term here – this traitorous breed’s good intention. We cannot accept his/their plan. Hence, we are still proceeding in accordance with our schedules/plan on vaccination, supplies of vaccines we are to receive in this yea and thereafter until we accomplish our planned vaccination.

People should not rush to (vaccination) places in an unorderly manner. Today, their tricks have revealed. What I have predicted more than a month ago that they would first hinder (people from getting the jabs) to in the end pushing people to rush for vaccination has become a reality now. This strategy is invisible to Hun Sen’s eyes. They have well assessed every evil steps you have taken.

Having said that, may our citizens continue to have vaccination and our vaccination officials administer the works according to our master plan. Thank you.

