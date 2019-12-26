Some People Hate Communism but Want Rice Price Control: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen wondered why those who hate communism forced Cambodia to follow a communist economy on controlling rice price, addressing at the graduation ceremony of the Royal University of Law and Economics (RULE) on Thursday.

“What I do not understand is that some people hate communism, but appeal to me to set the rice price on the basis of the communist market,” the premier stated.

“Depending on our market system, we could not control the price,” he underlined.

