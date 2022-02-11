Opening Remarks By Samdech Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia At the World Summit 2022 “Peace on Korean Peninsula”

Excellency Heads of States and Governments,

Honourable Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, Co-Founder of the Universal Peace Federation,

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is my great honour and pleasure to co-chair the World Summit 2022 under the theme “Peace on Korean Peninsula”. My sincere gratitude goes to the Universal Peace Federation for the warm hospitality extended to me and my delegation, as well as for the outstanding arrangements for this Summit. I wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to all distinguished delegates for their beliefs, dedication, and commitments to the peace process on the Korean Peninsula as reflected in your participation in this World Summit. Your presence and contributions are indeed representative of our collective efforts in the unwavering search for this much-cherished cause, the cause of peace. This year marks the 72nd anniversary of the Korea War started on June 25, 1950. The war ended with an armistice agreement, not a permanent peace treaty, on July 27, 1953. Although peace efforts have been forged over the decades, unfortunately, a peace treaty has not yet been reached. Therefore, it is high time to conclude a peace treaty on the Korean Peninsula. We urgently need an end-of-war declaration for the Korean Peninsula. The World Summit 2022 has brought together distinguished leaders and experts from different sectors from more than 100 countries to share their thoughts, wisdom, and vision on peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and the Asia Pacific region. We also have a one-million-person rally for a peaceful reunification of the Korean Peninsula. By having a safe and open space for dialogue and consultation, we can develop innovative ideas to address the issues and challenges we face. The Universal Peace Federation offers that space to have inclusive and meaningful dialogue. I will share my perspective on the roadmap towards peace on the Korean Peninsula at the “International Summit Council for Peace” session. For your information, to further promote peace and prosperity in the region, UPF, in cooperation with the Asian Cultural Council and the Asian Vision Institute based in Cambodia, is developing a “Mekong Peace Park” intending to promote the value and culture of peace further, build the foundations and the ecosystem of peace, and document and share knowledge on peace. I look forward to seeing fruitful, meaningful outcomes from this project. Cambodia and the Mekong region can offer lessons on peace-making, peacebuilding, and national reconciliation. Win-win policy in Cambodia for instance can be a source of inspiration and learning for other countries. We cannot use war to end war. We need to use peaceful dialogue and win-win negotiation to end war.

Distinguished Delegates, – Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

The World Summit 2022 is taking place in the shadow of heightening geopolitical rivalry. multiple crises caused by the pandemic, widening inequality, and climate crisis. Meanwhile, our world is getting more interconnected and interdependent, therefore we must work together to better coordinate global response to emerging global issues. Peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula is one of the most pressing, complex global issues that needs to be addressed. The Summit will deliver two key outcome documents, namely, the Seoul Resolution 2022 on “Toward Sustainable Peace and Prosperity on the Korean Peninsula” and the initiative on “Two States Toward One Nation: One Peninsula, One People, One Culture “. We look forward to receiving inputs and comments from the delegates on these two documents. Taking this opportunity, I personally urge the two Koreas and other parties concerned to swiftly conclude a Peace Treaty so that permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula can be guaranteed. I also call upon all stakeholders to continuously foster trust-based cooperation and people-centred partnership building towards a peaceful reunification of the two Koreas.

I wish distinguished delegates good health, happiness, and success in your endeavours. Wish the World Summit 2022 a great success.

I now declare the opening of the World Summit 2022!

