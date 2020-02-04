After Peace, Cambodia Prioritises Human Resource Development: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said every achievement, including the development and prosperity, that Cambodia has accomplished are the fruitful outcomes of peace, addressing at the “World Summit General Assembly: Centenary General Assembly and International Summit Council for Peace” on 4 February 2020.

“For Cambodia, a country that used to experience wars and destructions, peace is definitely priceless,” said Cambodia’s Strongman Hun Sen.

“Along with that, the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) has vividly learnt that in order to further maintain peace, we must provide opportunities, arising from economic development, equally to every citizen as well as develop human resources into resources with inexhaustible potential.

“Since Cambodia achieved complete peace nationwide in 1998, the Royal Government of Cambodia has always placed great importance on the development of human resource by regarding it as one of four main priorities,” he said.

On this basis, the RGC has implemented in-depth reform in education sector with the aim of enhancing the quality and expanding the coverage of educational services to have productive human resources that can contribute to achieving Cambodia’s long-term vision. To that end, Royal Government of Cambodia has substantially increased budget for education sector.

“I would like to inform the summit that the budget for Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport increased more than threefold in 2018 comparing to the budget in 2013, while the total national budget increased only twofold. This reflects the utmost priority that government has placed on education sector. The RGC will continue attaching high priority to education sector, and further increase budget for this sector,” said prime minister.

The premier reiterated that the spending of the budget in education sector is mainly for construction of school buildings; supporting school operations; improving quality of examination at all levels; strengthening quality of New Generation Schools; enhancing technical skills at the General and Technical High School as well as research on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and providing scholarships to poor students at all levels.

Cambodian Government has further improved and developed higher education toward research and innovation in order to strengthen the competency and skill of Cambodia’s human resources, corresponding with the new context for development, especially enhancing entrepreneurship for the development of start-up business model.

In order to seize opportunities stemming from Fourth Industrial Revolution and Digital Economy, the Royal Government of Cambodia has also promoted the development of ecosystem to provide conducive environment for invention, innovation, research and development, according to the premier.

