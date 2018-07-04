Peace Brings Investors and Tourists to Cambodia: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said that peace is the most significant factor for Cambodia’s current progress and that it builds trust for investors and tourists to invest and visit Cambodia.

The statement was made on Wednesday morning, addressing to 27,427 workers from 18 factories in Kandal Province’s Ang Snoul district.

“Without peace, no countries would risk capital to build factories in Cambodia. If war prevailed, who would build hotel for tourism sector in Cambodia? If war prevailed, even if we had hotels, no tourists would come to die in our country. Peace yields fruit for this country,” the premier said.

According to Prime Minister, Cambodia has been absolutely peaceful for only two decades. Within this short period, Cambodia still able to transform from a low income to a low middle income country; this success should not be overlooked.

Cambodia had had enough war. He recalled that no war-torn countries could prosper. In 1970, Cambodia plunged into the civil wars, facing all kinds of devastation – separated families, couples, and kids.

Prime Minister Hun Sen called on citizens to maintain the kingdom’s hard-earned peace. To do so, just vote for the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP).

Related posts