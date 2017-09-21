Outgoing Vietnamese and Thai Ambassadors Pay Farewell Visit to Cambodian PM

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received this morning outgoing Vietnamese and Thai Ambassadors to Cambodia.

During the separate farewell meetings held at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh, outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador H.E. Thach Du and Thai Ambassador H.E. Nuttavudh Photisaro thanked the Cambodian leaders, civil servants and people for their support for the success of their respective diplomatic missions in Cambodia.

Both diplomats appreciated the development of Cambodia as well as its growing prestige on the international arena. They also spoke highly of the good relationship and cooperation between Cambodia and Vietnam and between Cambodia and Thailand.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed thanks to the two ambassadors for their efforts in strengthening the relations and cooperation between their respective countries and Cambodia and wished them success in their next missions.

