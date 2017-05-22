Outgoing French Ambassador Pays Farewell Visit to Cambodian PM

Source: AKP

Outgoing Ambassador of France H.E. Jean-Claude Poimboeuf paid here this morning a farewell visit to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the end of his over-three-year diplomatic mission in the Kingdom.

According to Delegate Minister Attached to the Prime Minister H.E. Sry Thamrong, the outgoing French ambassador expressed his condolences over the loss of four Cambodian peacekeepers during their mission in Central African Republic.

H.E. Jean-Claude Poimboeuf recalled his successful mission in tightening and expanding the relationship and cooperation between Cambodia and France, mainly in the areas of economy, trade, tourism, education and culture, and in strengthening their partnership, added the delegate minister.

The border issues between Cambodia and her neighbouring countries were also a topic of discussion, said H.E. Sry Thamrong, adding that Samdech Techo Hun Sen affirmed to do his best to solve the remaining border issues during his term of office.

The Cambodian premier thanked the French government for providing support for Cambodia and for lending copies of Cambodian maps for authenticity verification after the Royal Government of Cambodia was accused of using fake maps.

