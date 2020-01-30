Outbreak of Fear Spreads Faster than Coronavirus, Says Cambodia’s PM

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen stated that the real disease challenging the Kingdom these days is not Coronavirus, but fear of pandemic caused by fake news and falsified information.

The premier’s statement was made at the briefing on Coronavirus, held Thursday morning at the Peace Palace.

“The issue happening these days in our country is fear, not the Wuhan’s Coronavirus,” he said, adding that the fear of pandemic is the real disease among Cambodian people.”

The premier has questioned whether the new deadly virus has killed someone in the Kingdom. Why everyone is too much pressured?

Strongman Hun Sen urged his compatriots not to fall into a psychological war that leads to a loss of confidence in themselves and their nation, underlining that “Prevention is better than cure.”

Prime minister also blamed some of the unprofessional journalists and Facebook users for spreading fake news on social media. He ordered the Ministry of Information to take measures against the spread of fake news, while Malaysia has arrested five of its people for spreading misinformation on social media.

Related posts