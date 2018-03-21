Opposition Protest in Australia Should Be “Ashamed”, Says PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Addressing to 15,763 workers in Phnom Penh’s Por Sen Chey, Prime Minister Hun Sen said it was such a shame for the small opposition group in Australia against a thousand of his supporters.

“Thanks for the hospitality and support… I am also grateful for those protesters who did it to show how democracy works. Even if you are abroad, you still do not have an opportunity to gather many people like I do, as I have led Cambodia for almost 40 years and will do 10 more years”, stated Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“What is a mass protest? Only 100 people against a thousand supporters,” he taunted.

The protest occurred when the premier attended the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, which took place from 16 to 18 March 2018, in Sydney, Australia.

On March 15, 2018, the premier left Cambodia for the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit. Although there was a small protest from the opposition group, the premier has brought many benefits for the nation and the people of Cambodia.

