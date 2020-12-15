Nov. 28 Incident Controlled, but Not Yet Ended

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has announced that the Nov. 28 community cluster transmission event has now been under control, but not yet ended.

The Premier made the announcement this morning in his message to his compatriots being broadcast live from his residence in Takhmao town, Kandal province.

The possibility to announce the end of the Nov. 28 event would not be made before Jan. 11, 2021 (the date for high school exam), but at least on Jan. 20, 2021, or in 35 days, Samdech Techo Hun Sen added.

Besides, he re-appealed for non-discrimination against those contracting the deadly virus, noting that they are victims of the pandemic and of discrimination as well, and urged his compatriots to continue following the preventive measures.

According to Samdech Techo Prime Minister, Cambodia was classified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) among 33 countries that clusters are locally acquired but are mostly limited to specific locations.

Cambodia has been ranked 1st in Asia and 3rd globally with the best COVID-19 control, according to Bureau de Perspective Economique of Senegal.

Cambodia has so far recorded 362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with no fatalities and no lockdown of the country.

