No Visa and Other Fees for Foreign Participants When Cambodia Hosts ASEAN World Economic Forum 2017

Source: FN

Foreign economists, panelists, and other participants who join the ASEAN World Economic Forum (WEF) 2017, to be held in Cambodia in May, will be exempted visa fee, airfare from Phnom Penh-Siem Reap, and ticket to visit Angkor site.

The announcement was made during the meeting on Friday between Cambodian Prime Minister and Dr. Klaus Schwab, Founder and CEO of WEF at the Congress Center, Davos.

Professor Klaus welcomed the premier and his delegates to WEF in Davos and told that he will join ASEAN WEF 2017 in May.

The premier is looking forward to cooperating with Professor Klaus to ensure the success of the ASEAN WEF 2017. The vision of the forum is to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN and to envision to future of ASEAN.

The WEF in Davos concluded today. The premier and his delegation will head back home right after that.

