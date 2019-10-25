No Taxes on Farmlands and Minimum Wage If CPP Continues to Lead, Says PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

As long as Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) continues to win the elections, the Royal Government will not charge any taxes on farmlands and on minimum wage workers, Prime Minister Hun Sen addressed Friday at the cabinet meeting, held at the Peace Palace.

“If the CPP continues to win, there will be no taxes on farmlands and minimum wages,” the premier said.

According to Prime Minister, the minimum wage for civil servant will be promoted to 1.17 million Khmer Riel (USD 293); for teacher and doctor 1.27 million Khmer Riel (USD 320); for national police and staff sergeant 1.25 million Khmer Riel (USD 315); and for first sergeant military officer 1.18 million Khmer Riel (USD 295).

He continued that the new sub-decree will determine that wage below 1.30 million Khmer Riel (USD 325) will not be taxed, effective from 2020.

It is worth recalling that in 2015, minimum wage ranging from 500,000-800,000 Khmer Riel were taxed; in 2017 it was amended to 800,000-1,000,000 Khmer Riel; then in 2018 amended to 1,000,000-1,200,000 Khmer Riel.

