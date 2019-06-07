No Patriot nor Treacherous Noodle: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that Cambodia does not have patriot nor treacherous noodle, minister of information Khieu Kanharith quoted the premier at the cabinet meeting this morning, June 7.

Eating noodle and discussing political matters have spread from one village to another in the country, prompting the courts to summon many of the former opposition members for violating Supreme Court’s verdicts that banned all political activities of the dissolved opposition.

Reverting attention from the opposition’s gathering, Strongman Hun Sen appealed for “Khmer noodle party” nationwide on 9 June and considered it the “day of solidarity and unity”.

The decision now becomes the official circular nationwide, at which authorities at all level will prepare “noodle-eating day” on June 9. Prime Minister also recommended his partymen to invite different political parties to eat noodle or accept the invitations from other parties if invited.

Prime Minister’s appeal was made to counter the dissolved opposition party’s claim that those who eat noodle support the opposition.

“Khmer noodle does not belong to any political party. It shall not break our unity. It is the identity of Khmer, only available in Cambodia; it should bring national unity” he said, adding that “We should eat without discrimination, as a Great Khmer Family.”

Khmer noodle, Num Banh Chok, is rice vermicelli noodle with soup. Num Banh Chok Samlar Khmer is served with soup made of fermented fish topped with crisp raw vegetables including cucumbers, banana blossom, and water lily stems and fresh herbs, such as basil and mint.

For breakfast, majority of Cambodians living in the major cities enjoy more Chinese noodle, Kuy Teav, than Khmer’s Num Banh Chok. For local villages, Nam Banh Chok, is a choice due to the reasonable price, triple time less expensive than Kuy Teav.

