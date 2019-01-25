No Internal Interferences from Foreign Countries, Cambodian PM Hun Sen Warns

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced to prevent foreigners from interfering into Cambodia’s internal affairs as in Venezuela.

His remark was made at a meeting with approximately 12,000 workers from 12 factories in Kampot province on Friday.

Prime Minister expressed regrets over the United States, Canada, and major South American nations for recognising Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president overlapping Nicolas Maduro, a legitimate president born by people’s votes.

“I do not understand what is happening in Venezuela. There is an elected president, but the United States and some countries just recognized a self-proclaimed opposition leader as an interim president,” stated the premier.

“Venezuela will have war, as the ruling president will not give up,” he added.

Strongman of Cambodia Hun Sen reassured that Cambodia will not allow foreigners to interfere into Cambodia’s internal affairs nor allow them to drag Cambodia into a political crisis like in the past.

“Don’t let them destroy our hard-earned peace,” the premier underlined.

