No Election, No Development: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen once again urged people to go to vote on 29 July 2018.

“Election day is coming. Citizens will exercise their rights and freedom to determine the destiny of the nation through a free, fair, and just election,” the premier wrote on Facebook Thursday.

“We go to vote together to strengthen democracy in the kingdom… because no election, no development,” he added.

He thanks people for trusting his leadership in making Cambodia peaceful and developed as today; and urged them to vote for the ruling CPP, ordered 20th on the ballot paper, to maintain peace, stability, and development.

The government led by the CPP in the 6th mandate will strengthen the ownership and partnership with all relevant partners in order to integrate Cambodia into regional and global economy, a prerequisite element for non-stop development and harmony and to live with values, democracy, freedom, and justice.

Vote for CPP for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and Cambodian prestige in the international stage; vote for CPP for peace, stability, and development; vote for CPP for a better life.

Cambodia will hold her general election on 29 July 2018. In total of 20 political parties are racing in this election.

Related posts