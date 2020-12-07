No Declaration of the State of Emergency for the Whole Country or Some Parts

This morning (of November 6), I mentioned about the preparation of possible and relevant documents to request a royal decree to declare the state of emergency. At the very same time, I did confirm that I did not want to get to that point because the effect on the economy and livelihood of the people are so great. Instead, I appeal to our people for their participations in the fight against Covid-19.

Throughout the entire day, there have been exaggerations that part/s of or whole country will go into lockdown, for instance Phnom Penh, in the coming days. They also inspired people to go shopping to fill their food stocks. In the face of such lies, as the head of the Royal Government, I reassure you that there will be no request to place the country, as a whole or in part, in a state of emergency. There will be no order to lockdown Phnom Penh as suggested by the false propaganda of the bad people.

I call on the Cambodian citizen to remain calm, not panic and join with the Royal Government in the fight against Covid-19, following the instruction of the Ministry of Health./.

