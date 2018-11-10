I Have No Choices except “Bet with Sam Rainsy”, PM Hun Sen Tells Fresh News

Source: FN

Sam Rainsy pushed me to dead-end; I have no choices except playing game with Rainsy, which we all know it will unethically destroy political career of Kem Sokha, Prime Minister Hun Sen told Fresh News CEO Lim Chea Vutha in an exclusive interview on Saturday.

Prime Minister’s decision to bet with Sam Rainsy was made in response to Sam Rainsy‘s statement on Facebook: “Does Hun Sen dare to bet with me? On 7 November, Hun Sen says that we will have to wait for “a horse to grow horns” before he frees Kem Sokha. I still believe that under international pressure, Mr. Hun Sen will be forced to release Mr. Sokha in the near future, apparently on 29 December 2018, or at the latest 3 March 2019. If Hun Sen won this bet, he did not have to cut himself as he had promised to stop deforestation. I just asked him to resign his premiership. But if I lose to Hun Sen, I would turn myself in and let the court arrest me and put me in custody together with Kem Sokha without inserting something new (such as a coup) other than the aforementioned.”

Prime Minister confirmed shorty in an exclusive interview with Fresh News CEO Lim Chea Vutha that: “I play this game with Sam Rainsy. If Kem Sokha is released, Hun Sen will resign; but if not, Rainsy shall dare to be arrested.”

“I decided to bet with Rainsy as I have no choices; If I don’t play this game, I would be considered a coward despite realizing that taking a person [Sokha]’s life as a bet is unethical; Sam Rainsy plotted this wicked plan to destroy Kem Sokha,” the Strongman of Cambodia stated, adding that “After Sokha, Rainsy will come after me.”

“I urged Kem Sokha, his family and supporters to not be mistaken as Rainsy is the one who proposed for this bet, as I have no choices,” he underlined.

Related posts